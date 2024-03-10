Patriots reportedly agree to trade Mac Jones to Jacksonville Jaguars

Sports Final: What did the Patriots learn at the NFL Scouting Combine?

FOXBORO – The Mac Jones era in New England is reportedly over. According to multiple reports, the Patriots have agreed to trade the quarterback to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Adam Schefter of ESPN was first to report that the two sides are finalizing a trade that can't become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

According to Schefter, the sides had been discussing a sixth round pick in exchange for Jones, who was taken No. 15 overall in the 2021 draft.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network indicated that the deal has been agreed upon. Rapoport added that four teams were involved in trade talks with the Patriots.

Jones, who was born in Jacksonville, will serve as backup quarterback behind Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.