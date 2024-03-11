Patriots reportedly set to release receiver DeVante Parker

Sports Final: Steve Burton, Mike Reiss on what to expect from Patriots in NFL free agency

Sports Final: Steve Burton, Mike Reiss on what to expect from Patriots in NFL free agency

Sports Final: Steve Burton, Mike Reiss on what to expect from Patriots in NFL free agency

FOXBORO -- The legal tampering window is open in the NFL, but the Patriots are hoping for some addition by subtraction. New England has reportedly informed receiver DeVante Parker that he will be released from the team.

The Patriots were reportedly looking to trade the disappointing veteran receiver this offseason, but with no takers, Parker will be released when the new league year begins on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bill Belichick acquired Parker from the Dolphins in April of 2022, sending a 2023 third-round pick to Miami in return for the receiver and a 2022 fifth-round pick. Parker caught just 31 of his 47 targets for 539 yards and three touchdowns his first year in New England, but was then given a three-year extension by Belichick the following offseason.

But Parker followed that up with an even more disappointing 33-catch campaign in 2023, which saw the veteran finish with just 394 receiving yards and no touchdown receptions. He also had a massive drop in the team's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a drop that Parker refused to take accountability for at any point.

With Belichick out, the new leadership in New England decided it was time to move on from a disappointing player -- even if they didn't get any form of compensation in return. Free agent receiver Calvin Ridley, who had 76 catches for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns for the Jaguars last season, is reportedly one of New England's top target this offseason.