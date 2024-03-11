Patriots signing linebacker Sione Takitaki in free agency

"The Dynasty" author Jeff Benedict says the Kraft family did not have editorial control over Patriot

"The Dynasty" author Jeff Benedict says the Kraft family did not have editorial control over Patriot

"The Dynasty" author Jeff Benedict says the Kraft family did not have editorial control over Patriot

BOSTON -- The Patriots have made their first addition on the defensive side of the ball, reportedly agreeing to terms with free-agent linebacker Sione Takitaki.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Takitaki agreed to a two-year deal that will be worth between $6.5 million and $10 million.

It’s a two-year, $6.5 million deal that can be worth up to $10M with some likely to be earned incentives for Sione Takitaki with New England, per source. https://t.co/6nH6FjDdDU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024

The 28-year-old Takitaki was a third-round pick out of BYU in 2019 by Cleveland. He's spent the first five years of his career with the Browns, playing in 72 games and recording 268 total tackles with two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recover and four sacks. He's also played in three playoff games, recording 11 total tackles with an interception.

Takitaki played more on special teams than defense for his first three seasons, but he has taken 53.4 percent (2023) and 45.6 percent of Cleveland's defensive snaps in the past two years.

Earlier on Monday, the Patriots reportedly lost linebacker Mack Wilson to free agency when he agreed to a deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Patriots had made some free-agent additions on offense in quarterback Jacoby Brissett and Antonio Gibson, while also re-signing offensive lineman Mike Onwenu on Monday.