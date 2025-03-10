New England Patriots NFL Free Agency tracker

The New England Patriots should be busy over the next several weeks as Mike Vrabel and company look to build a winning roster for 2025 and beyond. NFL free agency begins Monday afternoon when the legal tampering window opens, and deals can become official Wednesday when the new league year officially kicks off.

The Patriots have more cap space than any other team this offseason and plenty of needs up and down the roster. The most glaring holes are at left tackle and wide receiver on the offensive side of the ball, while the Pats could use some help along the defensive line, in the pass rush, and at cornerback on defense.

Vrabel is looking to bring his type of players to New England, a process that has already begun. Here's a running list of New England's moves so far this offseason.

Patriots trade Davon Godchaux to Saints

Godchaux wasn't seen as a fit in Vrabel's new defensive scheme, and was given permission to seek a trade a few weeks ago. On Monday, the Pats reportedly agreed to trade him to the New Orleans Saints for a 2026 seventh-round pick.

Patriots sign Harold Landry to 3-year deal

It's no surprise that the Patriot signed Landry, who was drafted by Vrabel in Tennessee and spent six seasons playing under him with the Titans. For his career, Landry has 50.5 sacks over 98 games. He got to the quarterback 19.5 times over the last two seasons, so the 28-year-old should bring plenty of help to New England's pass rush.

Landry reportedly took some convincing to come to New England, and the Pats are set to pay him a max of $48 million over the next three seasons.

Patriots sign Austin Hooper to 1-year deal

Hooper is back on a one-year contract that could be worth up to $7 million. The veteran tight end formed a solid duo with Hunter Henry last season, when Hooper caught 45 passes for 476 yards and three touchdowns.

Patriots miss out on DK Metcalf, Davante Adams

DK Metcalf will not be coming to New England to catch passes from Drake Maye. The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired the wide receiver on Sunday, sending a second-round pick to Seattle in return. The Steelers are also signing Metcalf to a five-year extension worth $150 million.

Additionally, free-agent receiver Davante Adams signed a 2-year deal with the L.A. Rams over the weekend. The Patriots will now likely focus in on free-agent Chris Godwin, who did not re-up with the Buccaneers this offseason.

Top left tackle Ronnie Stanley returns to Ravens

The Patriots need someone to protect Maye's blind side, but that will not be Ronnie Stanley. The top left tackle available is returning to the Ravens, reportedly signing a three-year deal worth $60 million on Saturday.

Minnesota free agent Cam Robinson remains a possibility for the Patriots at left tackle.