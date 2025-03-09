Ronnie Stanley, top Patriots offensive line target, signs extension with Baltimore Ravens

How the New England Patriots plan to build a winning roster this offseason

According to all reports, the New England Patriots planned to make a big push to sign Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley to protect quarterback Drake Maye when the NFL's legal tampering period opens on Monday.

There's just one problem – Stanley won't be reaching free agency.

Ronnie Stanley signs with Ravens

On Saturday, Stanley agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Ravens worth a reported $60 million. The team-friendly deal will keep Stanley from testing the market.

The move will also leave the Patriots scrambling for a backup plan as they hope to shore up their offensive line for their second-year quarterback.

Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and former Minnesota Vikings lineman Cam Robinson are two potential options, though neither will provide the level of stability Stanley would have.

DK Metcalf latest

Though there have been a host of moves around the league in recent days, the Patriots have yet to make a major splash on the trade market before free agency gets underway.

Many Patriots fans have been clamoring for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who requested a trade from the team that drafted him. So what's the latest with Metcalf?

In the days since Metcalf's trade request, the Seahawks also traded his quarterback, Geno Smith, to the Las Vegas Raiders.

There has also been a report that the Seahawks are seeking a first round and third round pick in exchange for the star receiver, who would be entering the final year of his rookie contract.

On Saturday, Josina Anderson reported that she has heard from one league source who "expressed a team's willingness to pay a top-tier new-money APY on an extension for a free agent WR. However, In D.K. Metcalf's case said club is currently unwilling to go higher than a 3rd-round draft pick" and additionally give Metcalf a massive extension.

Anderson added that with that team, there's also a discussion about "fit."

On Sunday, Dianna Russini reported that Seattle has lowered its asking price to a second round pick. But the report includes some bad news for the Patriots.

"Metcalf ideally wants to play in a warm weather climate and is looking to make $30m per year," Russini reported.

According to reports, if the Patriots opt against giving up draft and financial assets for Metcalf, they could instead turn their attention to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin on the free agent market.

When does NFL free agency start?

The new NFL league year does not start until Wednesday at 4 p.m.

That's when teams can officially sign with their new teams. But the fun will begin before that across the league.

Starting at noon on Monday, teams are allowed to negotiate with free agents. That means that in the hours that follow, there will likely be a flurry of deals unofficially agreed upon.