DK Metcalf traded to Steelers, not Patriots, in blockbuster deal

The New England Patriots will have to look elsewhere if they hope to upgrade their wide receiver room. The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly sent potential Patriots trade target DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a second round pick in the 2025 draft.

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news Sunday night that Metcalf will not be headed to New England. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Metcalf will receive a 5-year extension worth $150 million.

DK Metcalf traded to Steelers

The Patriots have been in the market for a wide receiver for a second straight offseason, and there had been rumors that they were hoping to pry Metcalf away from the Seahawks after he requested a trade.

Initially, the Seahawks were reported to be asking for a first round pick and a third round pick in exchange for Metcalf. But they eventually lowered that demand in an effort to move on from the wide receiver they drafted with the No. 64 overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Ole Miss.

Who will be throwing the ball to Metcalf remains to be seen. The Steelers had Russell and Justin Fields on their roster last year, though both are free agents this year. Pittsburgh could also turn to the draft or free agency for its next quarterback.

Metcalf, 27, had 66 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns over 15 games for the Seahawks last season. Metcalf has amassed 1,000 receiving yards three times over his six-year NFL career while making two Pro Bowls.