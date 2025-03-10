Patriots reportedly trade Davon Godchaux to Saints for future seventh-round pick

How the New England Patriots plan to build a winning roster this offseason

How the New England Patriots plan to build a winning roster this offseason

How the New England Patriots plan to build a winning roster this offseason

The New England Patriots have traded away Davon Godchaux, reportedly sending the veteran defensive tackle to the New Orleans Saints for a 2026 seventh-round pick.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the trade on Monday morning. The deal won't be officially processed until the new league year kicks off Wednesday afternoon.

Davon Godchaux with the Patriots

Godchaux was New England's top defensive tackle last season after Christian Barmore was sidelined with blood clots for much of the year. The 30-year-old Godchaux recorded 67 tackles, one QB hit, and one pass deflection over 17 games, but the defensive line -- and entire New England defense for that matter -- took a massive step back in 2024.

Overall, Godchaux spent four seasons in New England and racked up 429 tackles and 5.5 sacks over 68 games.

He signed a two-year, $18 million contract extension with the Patriots last July, but Godchaux wasn't a fit in the defensive scheme that new head coach Mike Vrabel will be installing in 2025. He was given permission to seek a trade by New England earlier this offseason, and found one that will bring him close to home.

Godchaux will enjoy a homecoming with the Saints, as he went to high school in Louisiana and played three seasons at LSU.

Patriots in NFL free agency

The NFL's legal tampering window opens Monday afternoon, but the Patriots have already been active. On Sunday, the team reportedly signed linebacker Harold Landry to a three-year contract worth up to $48 million, after he was released by the Titans last week. Landry played six seasons under Vrabel in Tennessee.

New England also reportedly re-signed tight end Austin Hooper to a one-year deal that could be worth up to $7 million.