Patriots join frenzy ahead of NFL free agency, signing Harold Landry and Austin Hooper

How the New England Patriots plan to build a winning roster this offseason

How the New England Patriots plan to build a winning roster this offseason

How the New England Patriots plan to build a winning roster this offseason

The New England Patriots finally joined the offseason frenzy Sunday, just hours before the NFL's legal tampering period was set to get underway. According to multiple reports, the Patriots reunited first-year head coach Mike Vrabel with his former pass-rusher Harold Landry and also agreed to a new deal to bring back tight end Austin Hooper.

Though teams can't officially begin tampering until noon on Monday, there have been a host of trades around the league. In addition, players who have been cut in recent weeks were already free to join new teams.

Patriots sign Harold Landry

That left Landry, a former Pro Bowl linebacker with the Titans who Vrabel drafted out of Boston College in 2018, a free agent. The Titans initially granted him permission to seed a trade, but later released him.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Landry agreed to a 3-year contract with the Patriots with a maximum value of $48 million. The contract reportedly includes $28 million guaranteed.

Josina Anderson added that Landry was "initially unsure" about joining the Patriots and "needed some convincing."

Austin Hooper re-signs with Patriots

The Patriots also brought back one of their own, reportedly signing Hooper to a 1-year deal.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Hooper's new contract is worth $5 million with a maximum value of $7 million.

Hooper, who has made two Pro Bowls in his career, established himself as a solid safety blanket for rookie quarterback Drake Maye.

The veteran tight end had 45 receptions for 476 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games last year.

DK Metcalf traded to Steelers

It wasn't all good news for Patriots fans on Sunday. News broke that the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for wide receiver DK Metcalf, who many hoped could find his way to New England in a trade. Metcalf netted the Seattle Seahawks a second round draft pick.

Following the trade, the Steelers agreed to give Metcalf a 5-year contract extension worth $150 million.