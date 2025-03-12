Cooper Kupp "curious" about potentially joining Patriots, new NFL free agency rumor claims

New England Patriots make some big splashes on Day 1 of NFL free agency, but needs remain

New England Patriots make some big splashes on Day 1 of NFL free agency, but needs remain

The New England Patriots remain in the market for wide receivers, and one is likely to hit the market on Wednesday. So would the Patriots be an option for Los Angeles Rams veteran pass catcher Cooper Kupp? According to a new report, it may be a possibility.

Kupp posted in early February that the Rams informed him they would be looking to trade him. In the weeks that followed, no suitors have emerged for 31-year-old who won offensive player of the year and Super Bowl MVP during the 2021 season.

Cooper Kupp Patriots rumor

Teams are likely being scared off by a cap hit of around $20 million they would incur by trading for Kupp, whose production has slowed in recent years.

As a result, ESPN reported that the Rams will likely release Kupp Wednesday when the new league year officially begins. That would leave Kupp free to sign a new deal with any team.

According to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, Kupp is "curious about the prospect of playing in New England and has shared that curiosity with some close to him."

Who is Cooper Kupp?

Kupp played in college with Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne at Eastern Washington. In addition, as Callahan noted, Kupp played for Patriots tight ends coach Thomas Brown when he was an assistant head coach for the Rams.

In eight NFL seasons, Kupp has 634 receptions, 7,776 receiving yards and caught 57 touchdowns. He has surpassed 1,000 twice, but has been hampered by injuries over the last three seasons. Kupp played nine games in 2022, and 12 games each of the last two years.

The new league year starts at Wednesday at 4 p.m.