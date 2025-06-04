Judge denies government request to move Milford teenager detained by ICE to Rhode Island

Judge rejects motion from government to move Milford teen detained by ICE out of state

A Massachusetts teenager being detained by ICE is meeting with a lawyer for the first time while a judge denied a motion from the federal government to have him transferred to Rhode Island.

Eighteen-year-old Marcelo Gomes, a junior at Milford High School, was taken into ICE custody on Saturday while he was on his way to volleyball practice. ICE had been looking for his father, who they said is an undocumented immigrant with a history of reckless driving, and Gomes had been driving his car to practice. ICE agents questioned him instead and took him into custody with an expired visa. He was born in Brazil and has been living in the United States since he was 7 years old.

No beds at Burlington detention facility

Gomes is currently being held in a holding room in ICE's Burlington field office because there's no beds available at the detention facility.

ICE officials were asking a judge to have Gomes transferred to the detention facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island, where there are beds and medical facilities so they said he can be cared for for an extended period of time. Central Falls is also closer to Milford.

Gomes' lawyers opposed the move, saying it could complicate or delay his immigration hearing scheduled for Thursday in Chelmsford. They also argue a move could be bad for his health.

Gomes' hearing Thursday is an introductory hearing to start the deportation process but he also has a bond hearing where a judge may decide whether he can be released from custody.

Family pleads for him to be freed

In a video released by the family's attorney Tuesday night, Gomes' parents asked ICE to free their son.

"I love my son. We need Marcelo back home, it's no family without him," said Gomes' father. "We love America. Please bring my son back."