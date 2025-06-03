Massachusetts police chief calls for more communication from ICE after teen arrested

Massachusetts police chief calls for more communication with ICE after teen’s arrest

Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino says he has built bonds with the immigrants in his community, allowing him to crack cases.

"My very neighborhood, we have the benefit of Brazilian barbeque and people stopping by. It's a very loving, warm atmosphere in my neighborhood. Now, yes, they're undocumented but, to me, that's not a thing," Tusino told WBZ.

Arrest of Marcelo Gomes

In recent days, ICE operations have caused protest and panic in Milford, Massachusetts including the arrest of 18-year-old Marcelo Gomes, a junior at Milford High School. Tusino says the arrest and others like it caught him off guard.

Marcelo Gomes was detained by ICE in Milford, Massachusetts. Gomes family photo

"We're way out the loop. We're way out of the loop. I do everything I can just to make sure the people that are detained have a bathroom to use. Get food," he said.

Massachusetts law prevents local law enforcement from arresting anyone on the basis of their immigration status. Tusino said that Marcelo's case highlights that federal law enforcement and local law enforcement should work together more, without compromising the law.

"Hands-off approach from local police"

"If there could be a police presence but with a hands-off approach from local police, I think that would ease a lot of tension and maybe you'd avert someone wrongfully being arrested," Tusino said.

On Monday, ICE revealed that Gomes was not the intended target of their operation. The agency says it was going after his father, Joao Paulo Gomes Pereira. WBZ has learned that Gomes Pereira has a history of traffic violations including a 2023 case of operating a motor vehicle while his license was revoked and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Tusino said his department could also tell ICE whether their intended targets are criminals or not.

"My point is that the local law enforcement agencies have knowledge," he said.