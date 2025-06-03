Family of Massachusetts teen detained by ICE pleads for his return, "No family without him."

Family of Massachusetts teen detained by ICE pleads for his safe return

The family of 18-year-old Marcelo Gomes of Milford, Massachusetts is pleading with immigration officials to release the high school junior.

Gomes, who is originally from Brazil, was driving to volleyball practice Saturday morning when he was pulled over and taken into custody by several ICE agents.

In a video released by the family's attorney Tuesday night, Marcelo's parents asked ICE to free their son.

"Please bring my son back"

"Please bring my son back. I miss my son so much," Marcelo's mother said in the video. "I miss my son inside my home. I need to hug my son."

ICE said the target of the operation was Marcelo's father, Joao Paulo Gomes-Pereira, who appeared in the video.

"Hello ICE. My name is Joao Paulo, Marcelo's father," he said.

Marcelo Gomes was detained by ICE in Milford, Massachusetts. Gomes family photo

"I love my son. We need Marcelo back home, it's no family without him," Marcelo's father said. "We love America. Please bring my son back."

Marcelo's younger siblings also asked for his return. "When he gets back, I'm going to give him a really big hug," Marcelo's brother said. "But ICE, please get him out. Please."

Gomes is being held at an ICE detention center in Burlington, Massachusetts and will have a hearing in this case on Thursday afternoon.

Gomes's attorney, Robin Nice, said he entered the country when he was 7 years old in 2013 on a visitor visa, which later changed to an international visa, and that has subsequently lapsed.

A spokesperson for the Gomes family told WBZ he's in a facility without beds, has been given little food, mostly crackers, and has caught some sort of virus.

Support for Marcelo at volleyball game

At the Milford High School volleyball game Tuesday night, hundreds of people wore white in support of the junior who was not on the court.

"People were screaming, people were clapping," said Ben Pezza, Gomes's classmate. "It was probably one of the best games I have seen at Milford High."

The community has been rocked by the arrest. There are signs of support all around town on cars, T-shirts and they lined the walls of the gym too.

"It's honestly really sad to see how this is happening and it's honestly really touching because he is really great," said student Mellany De Silva.

"For me to hear the news about him being locked up and stuff. It's like why? He didn't do anything wrong. I just love him. He is my friend," said student Aloyie Okhipo.