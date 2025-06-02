ICE agents who detained Milford, Massachusetts student were looking for his father, feds say

The Milford, Massachusetts high school student who was detained by federal agents over the weekend on his way to volleyball practice was not the intended target, ICE said Monday. It was his father.

Marcelo Gomes, an 18-year-old junior at Milford High School, was driving to practice with three teammates Saturday morning when his car was pulled over by three unmarked vehicles. Gomes was taken into custody. His family said he's being held at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Burlington.

Marcelo Gomes Gomes family photo

ICE target was Joao Paulo Gomes-Pereira

ICE didn't comment on the incident during the weekend, but issued a statement Monday afternoon that said, "The target of the operation was Joao Paulo Gomes-Pereira, an illegally present Brazilian alien."

ICE spokesman Mike Alvarez said officers spotted his car Saturday morning and stopped it "with the intention of apprehending Joao Paulo Gomes-Pereira."

"Officers identified the target's vehicle, and initiated a vehicle stop with the intention of apprehending Joao Paulo Gomes-Pereira. Upon conducting the vehicle stop, officers arrested Marcelo Gomes-Da Silva, an illegally present, 18-year-old Brazilian alien and the son of the intended target. Gomes-DaSilva was found to be in the United States illegally and subject to removal proceedings, so officers made the arrest. Gomes-DaSilva remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings," Alavarez said.

Gomes-Pereira, 38, was not in custody as of Monday afternoon. Federal immigration authorities said he "has a habit of reckless driving at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour through residential areas endangering Massachusetts residents."

"I didn't say he was dangerous"

At a news conference in Boston Monday, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons was asked - what's the danger of an 18-year-old to that community?

"I'll put it back on you," he told reporters. "What about an 18-year-old that was stopped for a traffic violation by Mass. State Police who's wanted for being a habitual traffic offender on his way to graduation? Would you be asking that same question to the Mass. State Police for not arresting him? Like I didn't say he was dangerous, I said he's in this country illegally. We're not going to walk away from anybody."

"His dad hasn't turned himself in yet and his dad knows he's the target," Lyons said.

Milford Police Chief Robert Dusino said his department didn't learn about Marcelo Gomes's detention until after it happened Saturday.

Milford High School walkout for Marcelo Gomes

Several of Gomes's classmates at Milford High School walked out of classes Monday afternoon in support of Gomes. Many held signs, including one banner that said "Free Marcelo."