Milford, Massachusetts high school student in ICE custody is here legally, lawyer says

Lawyer says Milford High School student in ICE custody is here legally

Marcelo Gomes, the Milford, Massachusetts high school student currently detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), will have a hearing in his case Thursday, his attorney said.

Gomes, an 18-year-old junior at Milford High School, was driving to volleyball practice Saturday morning when he was pulled over by several ICE agents and taken into custody.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said the agents were looking for his father but detained the teen because they say he is also in the country illegally. The car Gomes was driving was registered to his father, 38-year-old Joao Paulo Gomes-Pereira.

Marcelo Gomes immigration hearing

Gomes, who is originally from Brazil, is being held at an ICE detention center in Burlington, Massachusetts. A judge has ordered that Gomes should not be moved until his hearing Thursday afternoon at an immigration court in Chelmsford.

"At that time, we will request his release from ICE custody on bond," Gomes's attorney Robin Nice said in a statement Tuesday.

"He's 18 years old. He's unlawfully in this country and, unfortunately, we had to go to Milford to look for someone else and we came across him and he was arrested," Patricia Hyde, the ICE Boston field office director, told reporters Monday.

Nice said Gomes "entered the United States lawfully when he was just barely 7-years old" with a student visa.

"He is deeply rooted in his community-active in his church, a dedicated member of both his high school marching band and church band, and surrounded by friends, teachers, and mentors who care deeply about him," she said in her statement.

"Marcelo has no criminal history. His strong community ties, consistent academic achievement, and involvement in positive extracurricular and faith-based activities underscore the fact that he poses no danger to the community and is not a flight risk. We are hopeful the court will recognize this, and grant his release on bond so Marcelo can return to his family and community."

ICE at Milford home

Gomes's cousin Julia Sampaio said the family's home in Milford has been surrounded by ICE agents since the teen's arrest Saturday.

"His dad hasn't turned himself in yet and his dad knows he's the target," Lyons told reporters Monday in Boston.