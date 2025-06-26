Massachusetts State Police trooper nearly killed in Revere hit-and-run says he'll be back "stronger than ever"

The Massachusetts State Police station commander who was hit by a stolen motorcycle in Revere and nearly killed earlier this week said he'll be back "stronger than ever."

Lieutenant Donald Bossi was standing near his cruiser outside the barracks on Revere Beach Boulevard Monday evening when he was run down and sent flying 40 feet down the street. The motorcyclist ran away. Police later identified him as 18-year-old Akram El Moukhtari of Revere. His father helped turn him into police a few hours after the crash.

At El Moukhtari's arraignment Tuesday, prosecutor John Verner said "Lt. Bossi is lucky to be alive." Bossi had surgery to put his pelvic bone back into place. He also has a broken nose and several cuts that needed stitches.

"A long road ahead of me"

"The rest of my injuries will not require surgery, just time," he said in a statement released Thursday. "My State Police family has been incredible and for that I am eternally grateful. I still have a long road ahead of me but the support network that I have will help me get through this."

His family released a photo of him in his bed at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Lieutenant Donald Bossi Bossi family

Verner said there is video of the collision and that El Moukhtari admitted to hitting Bossi. El Moukhtari pleaded not guilty to several charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Twenty troopers were in court Tuesday to show their support for Bossi.

"I am a fighter"

"I can't stress enough how much all the outpouring of kindness means to me and my family. I am a fighter. It may take many months, but I will be back, stronger than ever."

El Moukhtari is being held on $50,000 bail. His father said the teen is "sick mentally" and "can't control himself." El Moukhtari is due back in court July 18.