Massachusetts State Police identify station commander nearly killed in Revere hit-and-run

Massachusetts State Police have identified the station commander who was hit by a stolen motorcycle and nearly killed outside of the Revere Barracks.

Lieutenant Donald Bossi was standing near his cruiser in front of the barracks on Revere Beach Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Monday when he was run down and severely hurt.

Massachusetts State Police Lieutenant Donald Bossi. Massachusetts State Police

Akram El Moukhtari, 18, of Revere, was arraigned on several charges in the case Tuesday as Bossi had surgery.

According to investigators, El Moukhtari was riding a stolen motorcycle on the boulevard along with his friend, who was on a moped. A state trooper allegedly saw them "popping wheelies" and running a red light, so he called the barracks.

Prosecutor says video shows crash

That's when, police say, video from the scene showed Bossi get out of his cruiser and walk around to the back. Seconds later, he was hit.

"The defendant, on his motorcycle at a high rate of speed, literally plows and runs the lieutenant over," prosecutor John Verner said, "pushing and throwing him 40 feet from the area of the crash."

El Moukhtari hid behind a door at his arraignment in Chelsea District Court Tuesday. Verner said the teen admitted to two people that he saw the trooper in the road and made no attempt to stop or avoid hitting Bossi.

Police said El Moukhtari got off the motorcycle and ran away. Bossi was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston in critical condition.

Massachusetts State Police Lt. Bossi was hit by this motorcycle in Revere, June 23, 2025. CBS Boston

"Lucky to be alive"

"Lt. Bossi is lucky to be alive," Verner said. He ended up with a broken and separated pelvis and cuts on his arm, head and face. Bossi had surgery Tuesday.

"The base of his nose was broken to the extent it was pushed in and cracked the orbital bone in his face," Verner said.

Around 8:45 p.m. El Moukhtari turned himself in to police with his father. Verner said the moped rider came to the barracks and told police El Moukhtari called him and admitted to hitting the trooper and running off.

Both were taken into custody. With his parents and several troopers watching in court, El Moukhtari pleaded not guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, receiving a stolen motor vehicle and leaving the scene of personal injury at his arraignment.

His attorney said she believes the video shows El Moukhtari panicked when he saw the trooper in the road and the teen didn't have time to swerve and get out of the way.

El Moukhtari was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail. He's due back in court July 18.

Teen in court hours before crash

The prosecutor said El Moukhtari was in juvenile court Monday morning, just six hours before the crash, for an open case there regarding a fight at Revere High School.

Verner said the victim didn't show up, the case was dropped and El Moukhtari was free to leave.

Massachusetts State Police statement

The head of the state police, Colonel Geoffrey Noble, issued this statement Tuesday:

"The Massachusetts State Police would like to express our appreciation for the public support of Lieutenant Donald Bossi, his family, and our Department in the aftermath of this terrible incident. Yesterday's senseless crash could have proven fatal if not for the resilience and extraordinary strength of Lieutenant Bossi, and the care he received on scene, in transit, and at the hospital. Our community is safer because of the many Troopers who set their feelings aside in the aftermath of this event to do their jobs and meet the moment by apprehending the fleeing suspect. We remain very grateful for these positive developments."