Massachusetts trooper injured in Revere hit-and-run near Wonderland Station, I-Team sources say

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was taken to the hospital after being struck by either an ATV or a dirt bike in front of the state police barracks on Revere Beach Boulevard on Monday, according to I-Team sources.

The trooper was hit by one or more ATVs or dirt bikes. At least one suspect fled the scene on foot, leaving the bike at Wonderland train station.

MBTA Blue Line trains were delayed about 20 minutes due to police activity at the station.

The trooper was injured and transferred to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition.