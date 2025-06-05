Milford, Massachusetts teen held by ICE faces first deportation hearing Thursday

Marcelo Gomes, the Milford, Massachusetts teenager detained by ICE last weekend, will have his first deportation hearing Thursday afternoon.

Gomes, an 18-year-old junior at Milford High School, is originally from Brazil. He has been held at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Burlington since his arrest on May 31. Agents were looking for his father, but when they found Gomes's student visa had expired several years ago, he was taken into custody.

The introductory hearing at 1 p.m. in Chelmsford Thursday will start the deportation process. Gomes will appear via video from Burlington. The judge could decide that Gomes can be released from custody during the process. If he's granted bail, and can post it, he would be allowed to leave the Burlington office.

Gomes met with his two attorneys in person for the first time Wednesday evening. They said he described the conditions in the Burlington office as "abhorrent" and that he's been sleeping on the floor and has had little food. ICE wanted to move Gomes to a detention center in Central Falls, Rhode Island, where they said a bed was available, but his attorneys opposed it and a judge agreed.

Gomes was driving to volleyball practice with some of his teammates Saturday morning in his father's car when he was pulled over by several ICE agents. Gomes was detained immediately because of the lapsed visa. His attorney Robin Nice said Gomes came to the U.S. lawfully from Brazil when he was 7 years old and should not be detained.

Gomes's father, Joao Paulo Gomes-Pereira, is still wanted by ICE. He appeared in a video with his family earlier this week, pleading for ICE to release his son.