Milford High School junior Marcelo Gomes was released from ICE custody after posting $2,000 bond. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt and Beth Germano report.

Milford teen Marcelo Gomes released from ICE custody Milford High School junior Marcelo Gomes was released from ICE custody after posting $2,000 bond. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt and Beth Germano report.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On