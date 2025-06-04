Massachusetts teen detained by ICE describes conditions as "abhorrent," attorney says

Attorneys for the Milford teenager who was detained over the weekend met with him at the ICE field office in Burlington, Massachusetts where he's been held since he was taken into custody.

"He has a cold. He is describing conditions he is in as being abhorrent and frankly embarrassing for our country," said attorney Robin Nice.

Milford teen taken to hospital

Gomes' attorneys said he has had little food, is sleeping on the floor because the field office is out of beds, and was taken to the hospital Tuesday for concerns he had a concussion.

"He is very tired. He is not sleeping well," said Attorney Miriam Conrad. "The lights are on all night long. He is not getting any fresh air or natural sunlight."

Marcelo Gomes Gomes family photo

Marcelo Gomes, 18, of Milford, was driving his father's car when ICE pulled him over on Saturday. Gomes' attorneys tell WBZ-TV he entered the country legally when he was seven, but that visa has expired.

In a briefing on Monday, federal immigration officials said Gomes is in the United States illegally and revealed Gomes' father was their intended target. Joao-Paulo Gomes-Pereira made a plea directly to ICE alongside Marcelo's mother and siblings, in a video message first obtained by WBZ-TV.

Asked about volleyball, finals week

"He wanted to know the result of the volleyball team's match yesterday," said Nice. "He asked about his finals schedule because he is in finals week for school. Things a teenage kid would be concerned about."

Nice will lead the efforts Thursday, when Gomes makes his first appearance in immigration court. That's where she will file a petition for his release with the goal of being granted bail.

"This kid has no criminal record," said Nice. "He has never been in detention or suspended from school, he is the poster child of what you want your kids to grow up and become."

If Gomes is granted bail on Thursday, the case against him would move forward. Nice said immigration courts are backlogged, and it could take years for his case to run its course. Gomes, according to his attorneys, would be able to pursue multiple avenues to gain asylum or change his immigration status as his case progresses.