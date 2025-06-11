Watch Live: Crash expert in Karen Read trial expected to be defense's final witness

Karen Read's defense could rest its case on Wednesday after biomechanist Andrew Rentschler from ARCCA is expected to complete his testimony inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Rentschler is the 11th and final witness being called by the defense as they attempt to convince jurors Read should not be convicted of hitting and killing John O'Keefe, a Boston police officer who she was dating, with her SUV after a night of heavy drinking in 2022.

When the defense rests its case, Brennan is expected to call several rebuttal witnesses. Judge Beverly Cannone said Tuesday she expects the jury will get the case for deliberations as early as Friday, possibly on Monday.

Read's defense argues O'Keefe was not hit by a vehicle and he was instead killed during a fight inside a home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton, then dragged outside and left in the lawn.

Rentschler was being questioned by defense attorney Alan Jackson when court ended for the day Tuesday. Jackson will finish direct questioning Wednesday morning before special prosecutor Hank Brennan takes over on cross-examination.

ARCCA was hired as part of the federal investigation, which has since closed, into how police handled Read's case.

Will Karen Read testify?

Outside of court on Tuesday, Read told reporters she will not testify in her own defense. Read did not testify during her first trial, which ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury.

Prosecutors have attempted to use Read's own words against her, playing clips from her various media interviews throughout the trial.

Rentschler was the second witness on the stand Tuesday. Earlier in the day Dr. Elizabeth Laposata, the former medical examiner for Rhode Island, testified that in her opinion, O'Keefe's injuries were not consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.