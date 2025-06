WBZ-TV’s Kristina Rex and WBZ legal analyst Katherine Loftus discuss Karen Read’s defense team resting its case.

Karen Read Trial: The defense rests recap and analysis WBZ-TV’s Kristina Rex and WBZ legal analyst Katherine Loftus discuss Karen Read’s defense team resting its case.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On