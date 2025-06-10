Watch Live: Karen Read trial continues as defense could call final witness

Karen Read's attorneys are likely to call their final witness on Tuesday as the case appears to be entering its final days inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Read is facing trial for the second time, accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, and leaving him to die in the snow outside a Canton home. She claims she is being framed by several people, including law enforcement.

Testimony began Tuesday with Dr. Elizabeth Laposata, a Brown University professor who was previously the chief medical examiner for Rhode Island, back on the stand for direct questioning. She was on the stand when court ended for the day Monday answering questions from Read's attorney Alan Jackson.

Jackson told Judge Beverly Cannone he expects to question Laposata for less than an hour on Tuesday. Special prosecutor Hank Brennan said he will likely cross-examine her for about 30 minutes. When Laposata's testimony is complete, the defense is expected to call its final witness, Dr. Andrew Rentschler.

Heated arguments over dog bite testimony

On Monday, Cannone ruled Laposata could not testify about her opinion that cuts on O'Keefe's right arm were from a dog attack.

Before jurors were brought in Tuesday, attorneys argued a defense motion to reconsider the decision.

"Those injuries on John O'Keefe's arm are from a dog. Period. Full stop. Anything less than presenting that to the jury at this point would be to perpetrate an intentional fraud on this jury. Ms. Read is entitled to more, she's entitled to better, she's entitled to the evidence," Jackson said.

Jackson argued that the prosecution opened the door for Laposata to testify on the topic by mentioning her during cross-examination of dog bite expert Dr. Marie Russell.

Cannone left the room briefly to consider the arguments. She returned and said she would not allow the dog bite testimony. Jackson called the ruling "outrageous."

He asked Cannone if Laposata could testify that the injuries are consistent from what she has seen in an animal bite. Cannone said that with a brief foundation laid, that will be allowed, but Jackson is not allowed to display an animal jaw photograph that he wanted to show jurors.

When will Karen Read's defense rest?

Rentschler worked with crash reconstructionist Dr. Andrew Wolfe at the engineering consulting firm ARCCA, which has been at the center of contentious hearings throughout Read's trial. Wolfe finished testifying Monday after two days on the stand.

Jackson said he expected to question Rentschler for about three hours, possibly more, as the final defense witness. When Rentschler is done on the stand, Brennan said he plans to call several rebuttal witnesses.

Once all witness testimony is finished in the coming days, closing statements will be held and the jury will get the case.

Rentschler will be the 11th defense witness called. Brennan called 38 witnesses so far, with more now expected.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. Read's first trial in 2024 ended with a mistrial due to a "starkly divided" hung jury.