Watch Live: Karen Read trial resumes with defense crash expert back on stand

The Karen Read trial is likely entering its final days inside a Massachusetts courtroom as Dr. Daniel Wolfe, a defense crash reconstructionist for engineering consulting firm ARCCA, returns for a second day of testimony.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her Lexus SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside 34 Fairview Road in Canton. The defense argues O'Keefe was killed during a fight inside the home, then dragged outside.

Wolfe first took the stand Friday for questioning from Read's attorney Alan Jackson and was later cross-examined by special prosecutor Hank Brennan. He was still on the stand when court ended for the day and returned for re-direct questioning to start the day Monday.

Dr. Daniel Wolfe testimony

Jackson began Monday by showing photos of the crash test dummy, which Wolfe named "Rescue Randy."

The defense attorney noted that after the dummy was impacted by the SUV used during testing, there were holes in its clothing that were inconsistent with those in O'Keefe's. Jackson also noted that the dummy had scuff marks from the pavement that were inconsistent with O'Keefe's clothing.

Wolfe also noted that in one of the tests, the entire rear windshield on the test vehicle shattered.

When Jackson finished redirect questioning of Wolfe, Brennan returned to cross-examine the witness again. Brennan focused on Wolfe using a dummy arm for testing that was lighter than O'Keefe's arm during testing.

Wolfe used an arm that weighed 9.38 pounds, compared to O'Keefe's arm that weighed 11.86 pounds.

"It's conservative from a force perspective," Wolfe said.

On Friday, Wolfe had testified that the difference in arm weights would not have made a significant difference.

Brennan asked Wolfe if he was aware of studies that say you should not use crash dummies for clothing analysis. He said he was not aware.

Brennan asked Wolfe if he would agree that a crash test dummy would not be appropriate to use when trying to analyze clothing tears because the arm material reacts differently than a human arm.

"I don't think I would agree with that, no," Wolfe said.

A test dummy named "Rescue Randy" is displayed during the Karen Read trial on June 9, 2025. CBS Boston

What is ARCCA?

ARCCA's testimony has been a contentious issue dating back to Read's first trial and throughout pretrial hearings for the subsequent retrial.

The witnesses were hired as part of a now-closed federal investigation into the handling of the case. It was later revealed ARCCA, despite being presented in the first trial as witnesses not hired by the defense, sent a bill to Read's lawyers for nearly $24,000.

During a pretrial hearing, the prosecution also said Wolfe deleted text messages with the defense, which the crash expert said he does routinely for his job.

The defense played video video in court on Friday from ARCCA's testing. The video showed what happens when a taillight collides at various speeds with a dummy arm.

"Based on the test results, [the damage] is inconsistent with striking an arm," Wolfe testified.

On cross-examination, Brennan questioned Wolfe's credentials and aspects of his testing.

Rulings in Karen Read trial

Before the jury was brought in, attorneys argued several motions.

First, the defense attempted to exclude or limit planned testimony from three potential rebuttal witnesses that Brennan may call.

Brennan said he plans to call Judson Welcher back to the stand to rebut ARCCA's crash reconstruction testimony. He also expects to call an expert to discuss dog DNA, and may call a third witness, depending on what an upcoming defense witness testifies to.

Judge Beverly Cannone ruled that the prosecution rebuttal witnesses will be allowed.

The next motion related to parameters of what upcoming defense witness Dr. Elizabeth Laposata can testify to.

Brennan sought to have a portion of Laposata's testimony excluded that discusses dog bites. Jackson argued that Laposata should be allowed to discuss the topic because she has performed five autopsies involving dog bites. Read's attorneys have argued that injuries on O'Keefe's arms were not caused by Read's taillight, but instead by the dog belonging to homeowner Brian Albert.

Cannone said that Laposata will have to be subject to a short hearing without the jury present before a decision is made if she can testify about dog bites.

In another argument, the defense asked the judge to allow them to put photos into evidence showing areas of 34 Fairview Road to ask Laposata about surfaces that could have potentially caused O'Keefe's injuries.

Brennan sought to exclude the evidence because he said there is no proof that O'Keefe ever went inside the home or the area that the defense's investigator photographed.

Cannone ruled that the photographs cannot be used as evidence, but they can be used for identification and measurements are allowed.

Karen Read trial latest

When she dismissed jurors for the day on Friday, Cannone said the case is beginning to wrap up. Read previously told reporters that the defense would likely rest its case on "Tuesday, give or take." Attorneys in the case are unable to say how many witnesses are left because they are under a gag order.

"I'm told that we're nearing the end of the case," Cannone told the jury on Friday.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. Her first trial in 2024 ended with a mistrial due to a hung jury.