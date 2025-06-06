Watch Live: Karen Read trial continues with testimony from ARCCA crash reconstructionist

The Karen Read trial is back in a Massachusetts courtroom today for a full day of testimony from defense witnesses. The first witness called was Daniel Wolfe, a crash reconstructionist for engineering consulting firm ARCCA.

You can watch live coverage of the trial on the CBS News Boston livestream or in the video player above.

There was no court on Thursday, partly because of hot weather. The air conditioning and fans inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham are noisy and can make it hard for jurors to hear what's being said.

Judge Beverly Cannone said that after 27 days of testimony, both sides agree that the case is proceeding ahead of schedule.

ARCCA expert Daniel Wolfe testifies

Wolfe says he was asked to look at photos of Read's Lexus and autopsy photographs to determine whether John O'Keefe was hit by a car. He also described how ARCCA built a cannon to shoot a cocktail glass at the SUV's taillight at 37 mph. The prosecution alleges O'Keefe was holding a cocktail glass when Read backed into him.

ARCCA also ran tests to see if O'Keefe's head and arm injuries were consistent with damage to the taillight.

"From a damage perspective, it was inconsistent," Wolfe said.

ARCCA witnesses in Karen Read trial

Testimony from ARCCA crash experts has been a contentious issue in the Read trial. They were hired as part of a now-closed federal investigation into the handling of the case.

Prosecutors have tried to block the experts from testifying in Read's second trial. In the first trial, they said they concluded that John O'Keefe's injuries were not caused by a car collision.

It was revealed earlier this year that ARCCA had sent a bill to the defense for nearly $24,000, even though they were presented in the first trial as experts who were not hired by the defense. There were also emails between the defense lawyers and ARCCA, with Wolfe telling the defense in one instance, "if you don't want me to say this, that's fine."

Karen Read trial latest

The last witness to testify for the defense on Wednesday was Karina Kolokithas, who was at the Waterfall Bar & Grille with Read and O'Keefe, hours before O'Keefe's death. Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow in Canton after a night of heavy drinking in January 2022.

Before Kolokithas took the stand, snowplow driver Brian "Lucky" Loughran testified that he never saw a body on the front lawn of 34 Fairview Road, the home formerly owned by Brian Albert, even though he made two passes by the address. During cross-examination, special prosecutor Hank Brennan asked Loughran if he was threatened by blogger Aidan Kearney, who writes under the name "Turtleboy." Loughran said he was not.

Earlier in the week, Read's attorneys called for a mistrial during contentious cross-examination of Dr. Marie Russell, who testified that O'Keefe was attacked by a dog. The judge quickly rejected the request.

How long will the Karen Read trial last?

It's not clear how many witnesses the defense has left to call because a gag order prohibits lawyers from talking to the press. But Read said she expects the defense to rest on "Tuesday, give or take."

Read's first trial ended in a mistrial due to a "starkly divided" hung jury. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. Read's defense claims she is the victim of a coverup involving law enforcement and several others.