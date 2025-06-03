Watch Live: Karen Read trial continues with more cross-examination of dog bite expert

The Karen Read trial resumes on Tuesday with another full day of testimony inside Norfolk Superior Court. Dr. Marie Russell is back on the stand for additional cross-examination to start the day after she first took the stand a day earlier to testify that she believed John O'Keefe's injuries were caused by a dog, not Read's SUV.

Russell was called to the stand Monday by the defense and was questioned by Bob Alessi. Special prosecutor Hank Brennan was still cross-examining Russell when court ended for the day on Monday.

Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. Prosecutors say Read hit and killed O'Keefe, a Boston police officer who she was dating, with her SUV after a night of heavy drinking in 2022 and left him to die in the snow.

Read's defense alleges that O'Keefe was killed during a fight inside Brian Albert's home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton, then dragged outside and left in the yard. Her attorneys say that O'Keefe was bitten by Albert's dog Chloe during the fight.

Hank Brennan says witness violated sequestration order

Tuesday's cross-examination began with Brennan honing in on Russell's testimony from Monday when she had help editing a report that she wrote, but that it was not from one of the defense attorneys.

Brennan noted that in December, Russell said during a hearing that Alessi helped her with the report.

After being asked a question, Russell asked to see a transcript. Brennan asked Russell if someone advised her to ask for transcripts after she concluded her testimony Monday. She said that while she was riding in the limo to court with Alessi Tuesday morning, he suggested she ask for transcripts.

Brennan suggested that Russell violated the sequestration order in the case based on the conversation with Alessi.

"I did not know that particular conversation would be a violation," Russell said.

Brennan asked several questions about what else Russell and the attorney spoke about.

"We spoke about Boston, how I love the Boston area. We spoke about New York. We spoke about other things. In fact I have to say even on the ride back to the hotel yesterday with others in the car, nobody spoke about the case," Russell said.

Later, Russell asked for a transcript and Brennan said "Pursuant to attorney Alessi's advice, may I approach?" Alessi objected, and the judge warned Brennan not to make any comments.

Who is Dr. Marie Russell?

Russell is a retired doctor from California who testified Monday under direct questioning that she was confident scratches on O'Keefe's arm were caused by the claws and teeth of a dog.

On cross-examination, Brennan highlighted that Russell has never testified as a dog bite expert other than in Read's trials. Russell also testified during Read's first trial, which ended in a mistrial due to hung jury.

Russell said she became involved in the case after reading about it in the news.

A full day of testimony is scheduled for Tuesday, with court typically going from 9 a.m. until about 4 p.m. A half day of testimony is scheduled for Wednesday.

The defense began calling witnesses Friday after the prosecution rested its case a day earlier.