Watch Live: Karen Read trial continues with half day of testimony

The high-profile Karen Read trial is back in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts on Wednesday with the defense calling witnesses during a half day of a testimony.

It is not known who the first witness called Wednesday will be. Snow plow driver Brian "Lucky" Loughran and Karina Kolokithas, who was out with Read and John O'Keefe hours before he died, are expected to be called soon.

Wednesday's testimony comes a day after Read's defense team asked Judge Beverly Cannone to declare a mistrial with prejudice, accusing the prosecution of acting improperly. The request was denied minutes later.

Read's attorneys Alan Jackson, Bob Alessi and David Yannetti have split duties questioning witnesses. Special prosecutor Hank Brennan has been cross-examining defense witnesses.

Karen Read trial latest

Dog bite expert Dr. Marie Russell finished her testimony on Tuesday after two days on the stand. She testified that O'Keefe's arm injuries were consistent with a dog attack, not a vehicle strike.

A Dighton police officer also testified Tuesday that Read's taillight was more damaged in a photograph taken at inside the Canton Police Department garage than it was when he saw the vehicle hours earlier outside Read's parents' home.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. She stood trial in 2024, but a hung jury led to a mistrial.

Prosecutors say Read hit O'Keefe, a Boston police officer who she was dating, with her SUV following a night of heavy drinking in January 2022. The defense says she is being framed and O'Keefe was killed during a fight, then dragged outside.