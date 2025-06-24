Man charged in Franklin crash faces second count of motor vehicle homicide

The man accused of causing the death of a 5-year-old in an alleged drunken driving crash in Franklin is now charged with killing the girl's mother.

Second count of motor vehicle homicide

James Blanchard, 21, of Franklin, was arraigned Tuesday in Wrentham District Court on an additional count of motor vehicle homicide for the death of Minaben Patel, 38, of Franklin, who was also a passenger in the car that Blanchard hit.

Minaben Patel, her daughter, 5-year-old Krisha Patel, her husband and son were driving on Grove Street in Franklin on May 24 to celebrate the boy's birthday when a pickup truck driven by Blanchard hit them. Police said Blanchard was drunk at the time of the accident.

Minaben and Krisha Patel Courtesy photo

Mother and daughter killed in crash

Krisha Patel was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Ten days later, Minaben Patel died from her injuries. The father, who was driving the car, was treated and released. The boy was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Prosecutor Christopher Meade said Blanchard had two bottles of vodka in the truck and was drinking from one of them before the crash. He was arrested and, according to police, had a blood alcohol level of 0.189. The legal limit in Massachusetts is 0.08.

Blanchard was arraigned on May 27 on motor vehicle homicide while driving negligently under the influence of alcohol and other charges related to the death of Krisha Patel. He has pleaded not guilty to both counts of motor vehicle homicide.