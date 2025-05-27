5-year-old girl killed in Franklin, Massachusetts crash was heading to brother's birthday celebration

Accused drunk driver on wrong side of road before crash that killed girl, police say

The 5-year-old girl who died in a tragic crash in Franklin, Massachusetts last weekend was on her way to her brother's birthday celebration, investigators said.

James Blanchard, the driver charged with causing the tragic crash on Saturday, was ordered held on $250,000 bail Tuesday. Blanchard, 21, of Franklin, pleaded not guilty to motor vehicle homicide, drunk driving and several other charges at his arraignment in Wrentham District Court.

Police said Blanchard was driving in the opposite lane of traffic when his pickup truck collided with a Honda Accord on Grove Street just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The girl, who has not been identified, was in the car with her brother and their parents. According to the criminal complaint released Tuesday, the family was headed out to celebrate the son's birthday at the time of the crash.

The 5-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she died. Her brother and mother are still in the hospital in critical condition. Her father was driving the car. He was treated and released.

Prosecutor Christopher Meade said Blanchard had two bottles of vodka in the truck and was drinking from one of them before the crash. He was arrested and, according to police, had a blood alcohol level of 0.189. The legal limit in Massachusetts is 0.08.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video from businesses in the area to get a better idea of what happened before, during, and after the crash.

Blanchard is due back in court on June 24 for a pre-trial hearing.