Girl killed in crash in Franklin as driver faces several charges, including OUI

A girl is dead and two of her family members were seriously hurt after a car crash in Franklin, Massachusetts Saturday night and the driver of the other car is facing charges, including drunk driving.

It happened on Grove Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday when a car collided with a pickup truck. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said the girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Her brother and mother remain hospitalized with serious injuries and her father, who was driving, was treated at the hospital and released.

None of the victims' identities or ages have been released.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as 21-year-old James Blanchard of Franklin, was arrested. He faces several charges, including three counts of OUI, motor vehicle homicide while driving negligently and under the influence of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol. He's being held on $500,000 bail and is set to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court on Tuesday.

