Franklin mourns mother, 5-year-old daughter killed in crash by alleged drunk driver

A Vigil was held in Franklin to remember the mother and her little girl killed by a man charged with driving drunk.

Minaben Patel, 38, and her 5-year-old daughter Krisha were honored while the heartbroken community is praying for surviving family members.

Vigil for mother and daughter

With the community lifting him up and praying for him, 14-year-old Kunj Patel limped out of a wheelchair to leave flowers at the place where he survived a horrific crash, but it took the life of his 5-year-old sister and his mom.

"The family is in deep pain right now," said Kiran Kumar Patel. "We just crying, 'why God you did this' because it was just a nice innocent family you know this is not the time to take away two family members."

Minaben and Krisha Patel Family photo

May 24 should have been a joyous ride for the Patel family to buy a birthday cake for the 14-year-old son, but investigators say suspected drunk driver James Blanchard, 21, crossed the center line and hit their car head on along Grove Street.

The dad survived; Krisha died at the hospital that night and for 9 days Minaben fought for her life, but she died from her injuries.

Even people who didn't know the Patel family wanted to show their love and support after hearing about the terrible crash.

"We heard about the accident, and it fractured us, it's terrible. We didn't know them but we're all one family in the world," said community member Nancy Dowd.

Memorial for Minaben Patel and her 5-year-old daughter Krisha who were killed in a crash in Franklin, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"When I saw the news, I was pained," said Saed Ahmed. "I have a 5-year-old daughter, and it really touched me, and I cannot imagine how the family is coping with this."

A community is now left weighed down by the tragedy and pain of the lives taken too soon.

"Why did this have to happen in Franklin, one of the safest communities in Massachusetts," said community member Frank Falvey.

Blanchard faces several charges including motor vehicle homicide and operating under the influence. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is being held on a $250,000 bail.