Franklin mourns girl killed in alleged drunk driving crash

Franklin residents are honoring the life of a five-year-old girl who, police say, was killed in a drunk driving crash over the weekend.

It happened on Grove Street in Franklin shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday when, police say, a pickup truck collided with a sedan carrying the little girl and her family. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said the girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Her brother and mother remain hospitalized with serious injuries and her father, who was driving, was treated at the hospital and released.

None of the victims' identities or ages have been released.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as 21-year-old James Blanchard of Franklin, was arrested. He faces several charges, including three counts of OUI, motor vehicle homicide while driving negligently and under the influence of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol. He's being held on $500,000 bail and is set to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court on Tuesday.

Memorial for girl killed in crash

On Monday, some residents returned to the crash site to add to a growing memorial for the little girl. Longtime Franklin resident, Rick Talamini, built a wooden cross and hammered it into the ground.

"As soon as I find out her name, I'll paint it on there," Rick told WBZ.

Lisa and David Oxford also paid a visit, dropping off flowers and saying a prayer for the girl and her family.

"It feels good to do something to remember the beautiful child and hopefully her family will take comfort in knowing that this is a caring community and it's a small expression of condolences to them," Lisa said.

David recognized that two families lives are, now, forever altered.

"The poor girl never started her life. She didn't have a chance to start her life. And it's the same situation for the driver too. We feel bad but this is what happens when people drink alcohol and drive," David said.