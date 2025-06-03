Mother of 5-year-old girl killed in Franklin car crash succumbs to injuries

Franklin mother dies in same crash that killed her daughter.

The mother of a young girl killed in a Franklin car crash last month has also died, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrisey announced Tuesday.

Crash claims second victim

Minaben Patel, 38, of Franklin, was driving with her husband, son and daughter on Memorial Day weekend when they were hit by a driver who was allegedly drunk.

Police said James Blanchard, 21, of Franklin was driving in the opposite lane of traffic when his pickup truck collided with a Honda Accord on Grove Street just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 24.

Five-year-old Krisha Patel was also killed in the crash. Krisha's father and brother were also in the car at the time of the crash. The family was on its way to celebrate the boy's birthday. The father, who was driving the car, was treated and released. The boy was hospitalized with critical injuries. There is no update on his condition.

Driver pleads not guilty

Prosecutor Christopher Meade said Blanchard had two bottles of vodka in the truck and was drinking from one of them before the crash. He was arrested and, according to police, had a blood alcohol level of 0.189. The legal limit in Massachusetts is 0.08.

Blanchard was ordered held on $250,000. He pleaded not guilty to motor vehicle homicide, drunk driving and several other charges.

The family will host a service of remembrance for Minaben Patel on June 5.

"The Norfolk District Attorney's Office and the Franklin Police Department are saddened by the loss to Minaben's family and we extend our heartfelt condolences," District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey and Franklin Police Chief Thomas J. Lynch said in a prepared statement.