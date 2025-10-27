Hurricane Melissa could fuel tropical downpours in separate storm hitting Boston before Halloween

Once again, there is a very amped up and active weather pattern in the Boston area during Halloween week.

First, there is a major category 5 hurricane, Melissa, set to make landfall in Jamaica before charting a course off the East Coast later this week.

While the track of Melissa will be several hundred miles off the Massachusetts coastline, there is going to be a tropical connection with another storm system closer to home. This will make for some soaking rainfall and gusty winds in New England on Thursday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Early rainfall estimates for Thursday are between 1-3" across southern New England with the heaviest rainfall coming Thursday night.

Halloween weather forecast for Boston

Looks like the rain gets out of here early on Friday, likely by dawn.

There may be just an isolated sprinkle during the day Friday along with a mix of sun and clouds and a gusty westerly wind.

Wind gusts during peak trick-or-treat hours on Friday will range between 25-35 mph for most of the area, perhaps a bit gustier over the Cape and Islands. Make sure the outdoor decorations are tied down.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The official Halloween forecast calls for highs near 60 in the afternoon and dropping through the 50s between 5-8 pm.

We do not expect any rain issues; however, the winds will stay busy.

Recent Halloween weather "tricks"

Halloween has been one of the wildest weather holidays on the calendar in recent years.

Between 2010 and 2020 we had several major weather events occur on or just before Halloween causing many local towns to postpone or cancel the festivities.

From "Snowtober" to Hurricane Sandy, it was a raucous stretch of Halloween weather.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Over the last five years we have gone from several inches of snow in 2020 to near record warmth last Halloween!

It seems the "tricks" just keep on coming.

When does Daylight Saving Time end?

Last but not least, a reminder that Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend.

So don't forget to turn the clocks back one hour before bed on Saturday night.

Sunset on Sunday is at 4:36 p.m.