80 degrees on Halloween? Here's the potentially record-breaking forecast for Massachusetts.

Meteorologists talk smoky wildfires in Massachusetts and potential for record-setting Halloween

Meteorologists talk smoky wildfires in Massachusetts and potential for record-setting Halloween

Meteorologists talk smoky wildfires in Massachusetts and potential for record-setting Halloween

BOSTON - Outside of Memorial Day weekend, Labor Day weekend and the Fourth of July, Halloween may be one of the most important weather forecasts of the entire year. Nobody wants to wear a winter jacket or rain poncho over their costume.

Well, it should come as no surprise given the recent stretch of weather, the trick-or-treat forecast looks spectacular. Is it possible to be too warm on Halloween?

How warm will it be on Halloween around Boston?

It will be warmer this Thursday, Oct. 31 than any other Halloween since 1946. In fact, we have a shot a breaking the record set on that date.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Highs around southern New England will reach near 80 degrees on Thursday, just a bit cooler along the South Coast with a southwesterly wind off the water.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Obviously, these are forecast highs for the day which occur around 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Temperatures will "cool" down somewhat as the sun sets at 5:38 p.m. Thursday.

Trick-or-treat forecast in Massachusetts

Early trick-or-treaters (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) will experience temperatures falling through the 70s. Between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., temperatures will fall into the upper 60s (keep in mind the average high for the date is only 57). Thickening clouds overhead will actually help to slow the typical temperature drop after sunset.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

This will be the latest in what has been a very nice string of Halloween's in recent years. Highs have been in the 60s or 70s in three of the last five years.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

This trend isn't just true for Halloween night - the fall season has been one of the fastest warming seasons overall.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

There is some rain in the forecast for later this week, but it will hold off until Friday morning.