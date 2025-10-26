Massachusetts woman worries for family in Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa could bring mud slides, flooding

A woman in Massachusetts is worried for her family in Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa could bring catastrophic flooding to the island.

Hurricane Melissa is currently a Category 4 hurricane, but could strengthen to a Category 5 before it hits Jamaica and Haiti in the coming days. The storm could bring up to 30 inches of rain to the island and cause damage to infrastructure.

"I am really concerned about mud slides," Framingham resident and real-estate agent JoAnn Frye said.

Frye owns an Airbnb in Ocho Rios, Jamaica, at Pyramid Point. She said that she has already lost power to her outdoor video cameras and that her home manager moved everything inside in anticipation of the storm.

"I'm very nervous. I've been watching this WhatsApp group because that's how we communicate in the community," Frye said.

Residents in Jamaica prepare for Hurricane Melissa

Jamaica's Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, urged residents to take the storm very seriously.

"We've been prepared for a couple of days now. We have gas generators. We have extra water in the rooms, and then we have some larger tanks of water prepared for that, just in case power goes out. We have some solar lights," said Frye's cousin, Mark Walker, who lives on the island.

He plans on hunkering down with his family for the next few days.

"It's one of those scenarios where it's not just us, it's everyone else, but we have a pretty good group of neighbors and friends that are close by, kind of looking out for each other," Walker said.

Joanne says she's glad she's not there, but is praying for her people in Jamaica.

"I'm still scared for the people I know and love there. I'm scared for the community," Frye said.

She said that she plans to fly down once the storm passes to check on her loved ones and her home.

For more information on Hurricane Melissa and to see its potential path, click here.