Fall River mayor says 2 employees of assisted living facility working on night of deadly fire

Fall River mayor says owner of Gabriel House no longer cooperating after deadly fire

The mayor of Fall River said only two people were working at the Gabriel House in Fall River when a fire broke out Sunday night, killing nine residents at the assisted living facility. An employee told CBS News both workers were new to the job.

There were 70 residents living in the building at the time. Thirty people were hurt in the fire.

Mayor Paul Coogan said the owner of the facility is no longer picking up the phone. "To me, he should be down here every day. Just like we are, just like you guys are," said Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan.

Forty-eight hours after a devastating fire tore through the assisted living facility, the mayor says the owner of the Gabriel House is no longer cooperating.

"But I want him to know that these are his residents, and he might as well push them on the sidewalk and say have a nice day if he's not going to follow up," Mayor Coogan said.

Families looking for answers

Nine people died, all of the victims over 60 years old. They include Eleanor Willett, Margaret Dudy, Vietnam veteran Richard Rochon and Rui Albernaz.

"Everybody still can't process all of this. It's a lot to take in," said Robert Albernaz, whose brother died in the fire.

Albernaz stopped by the facility Tuesday after visiting the funeral home to make arrangements for his brother's service. "I just don't understand how his room was the last one," Albernaz said. "His room is right beside of an exit, and he didn't come out. I still can't get over that."

By nightfall, candles lined the sidewalk in front of the building. Earlier in the day, people laid flowers and crosses. Including Marie Khoury. Her sister, a longtime resident here, was able to escape Sunday night.

Flowers and candles sit in front of the Gabriel House assisted living home, where a fire on Sunday killed several people, Tuesday, July 15, 2025 in Fall River, Mass. Kimberlee Kruesi / AP

"We are all very grateful to God that she is still with us," Khoury said. "She could've been gone."

While some gathered to grieve investigators were working on every floor of the building, working to determine how the fire started.

WBZ obtained years' worth of city inspections on Gabriel House. They do not detail code violations but show a seven-year gap between inspections that ended last year.

At a city council meeting Tuesday night residents voiced concerns over public safety.

A representative of the firefighters' union pushed back against the mayor who claimed the union was playing politics by making calls for more staffing in the wake of this tragedy.

"Politics is what cut our companies, and politics is what cost people their lives," Fall River Firefighters Union president Michael O'Regan said.