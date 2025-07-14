Victims who died in Fall River, Massachusetts assisted living home fire identified

The names of seven of the nine victims who died in a fire at an assisted living home in Fall River, Massachusetts, have been released by the Bristol County District Attorney.

The fire at The Gabriel House began around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Around 70 residents were in the building at the time, according to the state fire marshal. The Fall River Fire Chief, Jeffrey Bacon, said that several residents were hanging outside of windows waiting to be rescued when they arrived. He added that the air conditioners in windows made it more difficult for rescues.

The flames and smoke sent more than 30 residents to several nearby hospitals. One of the victims remains in critical condition. Several of the residents died on the scene of the fire, while others were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The names of the victims are:

61-year-old Ronald Codega

64-year-old Rui Albernaz

69-year-old Margaret Duddy

71-year-old Kim Mackin

78-year-old Richard Rochon

86-year-old Eleanor Willett

Two of the victims, a 70-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man, have not been identified as police are waiting to inform their families.

"My heart goes out to all of the victims, their families and all of those impacted by this terrible tragedy," District Attorney Tom Quinn said. "I would like to commend the first responders for their efforts in bringing many of the residents to safety while being confronted with very difficult circumstances."

Eleanor Willett's grandson provided a photo of her to WBZ-TV. He declined to comment.

Eleanor Willet. Family photo

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Family members of the victims can get more information at the chapel of St. Annie's Hospital or by calling 508-674-5741.

Survivors of the Fall River fire

Bacon said that they saved at least a dozen people with ladders and that the police, EMS and fire department were able to "enact dozens of rescues to save multiple lives."

Governor Maura Healey arrived at the facility on Monday afternoon to speak with survivors of the fire.

"A lot of them are immobile, you know. They're in wheelchairs or they have walkers. They can't easily move and they were disoriented," Healey said. "They were in their bed, or they had just had their medication, and they're about to go to bed. They hear some noise, lights, and shouting."

One of the residents who survived the fire said that he thought it was going to be "the end of everything."

"I went to my room door, I opened it, all the smoke from the hall went right in my face and all I could do was stand there and choke," Albert Almanza said.

A temporary shelter for residents has been set up at Timao Center on Bay Street. All of the medications in The Gabriel House are being removed, Chief Bacon said.

Fall River assisted living home fire

Bacon called the fire an "unfathomable tragedy" before speaking at a press conference on Monday. He said that while the fire damage was contained to one wing of the building, the smoke damage had spread throughout. Bacon emphasized that "smoke kills more people than fire does, every day in America."

"I think the lesson that can be learned here is that listen to your smoke detectors and react because smoke is a very deadly force," he said.

He added that he did not know if The Gabriel House's fire alarms were working at the time, but Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said that the building did have sprinklers.

The Gabriel House has 100 single-bed units and opened in 1999, according to Mass.gov and its website. Their last inspection was October 15, 2024, and that inspection certificate was set to expire on October 15, 2025.

Inadequete staffing

Around 50 firefighters were called in, with at least thirty being off-duty at the time, according to State Fire Marshal Jon Davine.

The firefighters' union said that the Fall River fire department is understaffed.

"Had they been staffed properly up to national standards, there would have been eight more firefighters affecting rescues here last night," Edward Kelly, general president of the International Association of Firefighters, said.

Kelly said that if the department had been staffed enough, more lives would have been saved.

"We did the best we could with what we had," Fall River Firefighters Union president Michael O'Regan said. "And what we had was not enough."