Fire breaks out at assisted living home in Fall River, Massachusetts

By
Riley Rourke
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Riley Rourke is a digital producer for CBS Boston. She has worked at WBZ-TV since graduating from Emerson College in 2023.
A fire has broken out at an assisted living home in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Sunday night.

Firefighters responded to the Gabriel House on Oliver Street around 10 p.m. Crews could be seen breaking windows and carrying residents down the stairs. Video from the scene also showed clouds of smoke coming from the building.

"Companies arrived to find heavy fire showing and multiple rescues in progress," Fall River Firefighters said on Facebook.

It is not known how many people are injured. The cause of the fire is also not known. 

The Gabriel House has 100 single-bed units, according to its website and its official page on Mass.gov.  

There is no more information available. The Massachusetts Fire Marshal is heading to the scene.

