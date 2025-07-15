State inspectors found violations in 2023 at Fall River assisted living facility where 9 died in fire

When the deadly fire broke out Sunday night at Gabriel House in Fall River, Massachusetts, the assisted living facility had 70 residents, but how many staff members were working?

Paul Lanzikos is with the advocacy group Dignity Alliance, and tells the I-Team, "it's probably the lowest staffing point of the week and folks are in their beds, that's when folks need the most assistance. How well trained and capable were the staff that were on duty?"

Staffing, emergency preparedness violations

Assisted living residences are allowed to come up with their own plans for staffing, the state only requires it be reasonable to address the needs of residents. In the case of Gabriel House, the last time the state inspected the facility was in October of 2023.

At that time, inspectors found violations related to staffing and emergency preparedness. The residence submitted a corrective action plan and was allowed to operate without any additional inspection until 2025.

Employee says "this place is horrible"

Debbie Johnson works at Gabriel House as a nursing assistant, and said the home was dirty and poorly staffed.

"This place was horrible," Johnson said. "Everybody else you talk to is going to sugarcoat this, but there's no sugarcoating whatsoever. I cannot say one good thing about that place. Not one."

Crime scene tape blocks of the front entrance of the Gabriel House Assisted Living Facility on July 15, 2025. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Earlier Tuesday, the Executive Office of Aging and Independence held a special commission meeting on assisted living residences, which have few requirements and unlike nursing homes have little to no state oversight.

Leaving Dignity Alliance with questions about how prepared Gabriel House was for emergencies.

"How frequently have fire drills occurred? Evacuation drills? What has been the training for staff? What's been the staffing ratios close to 11 o'clock on a Sunday evening? We'd like to see all those requirements significantly increased," Lanzikos said. "Training, staffing and inspection."

The I-Team also found little transparency around assisted living residences. The Executive Office of Aging and does not post any records or inspection reports online.