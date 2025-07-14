The past legal controversies of the owner of the Fall River assisted care facility that caught fire

Everything we know about the assisted living home that caught fire in Fall River

The owner of Gabriel House, Dennis Etzkorn, says he is cooperating with the investigation into the deadly fire at the assisted living home in Fall River, but an I-Team investigation revealed past legal controversies.

The fire tore through the building on Sunday night, killing nine and sending 30 more to the hospital. One resident remains in critical condition. Residents who survived the fire called it a "nightmare" and said they thought they were going to die.

Debbie Johnson has worked at Gabriel House for four years. "They have cockroaches, infested with cockroaches, bed bugs. It was dirty. They're so nice. They don't deserve to live in those quarters. "

The I-Team learned that the Gabriel House is owned by Gabriel Care, Inc. Secretary of State records show Etzkorn is the president, treasurer, and secretary of the corporation. The home has 100 units and opened in 1999, according to Mass.gov. Its last building certificate was issued in October of 2024.

The Gabriel House owner past legal controversies

Etzkorn also owns other healthcare-related businesses in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. And has been involved in legal controversies over the years.

In 2010, he was sued by a female employee who claimed discrimination. He was ordered to pay her more than $15,000. In 2012, the Attorney General indicted him on a kickback scheme involving Medicaid; the charges were later dropped after a judge found the evidence was obtained illegally.

In 2014, Charlie Baker's campaign returned donations from Etzkorn. And in 2017, he faced criminal charges in connection with sanitary cold violations in connection with another property in Fall River. Those charges were later dismissed.

In a statement to the Boston Globe, Etzkorn said, "I, along with my entire family, am devastated by the tragedy at Gabriel House. Our thoughts are with every one of our residents, their families, our staff, and the brave first responders. I am grateful for the support the city of Fall River has shown to everyone affected by this tragedy. We will continue to cooperate with the authorities and provide them with any information they may need throughout the investigative process regarding the cause and origin of this fire."

"Their population has become more like a nursing home"

Paul Lanzikos is the executive director of Dignity Alliance, an advocacy group. He says it's a tragedy that could have likely been avoided.

Avoided because Dignity Alliance has been sounding the alarm about assisted living homes for years. Paul says, "Their population has become more like a nursing home, yet they don't have the same regulations or oversight."

The homes are required to be certified and inspected by the Executive Office of Aging and Independence. None of the individual facility reports is posted online.

The Fall River Building department records show that the property was inspected in October 2024. At a news conference, the fire chief was asked if there were any problems with the sprinkler system. He said he was not sure if it was operating properly.

Assisted living homes are considered residential and provide personal services and food to residents.

A 2025 state report shows the average rent cost per month for assisted living ranges from $4,228 TO $10,886. Governor Maura Healey says most residents at Gabriel House are on Mass. Health, and she was not aware of any safety complaints.

Lanzikos says the state has an obligation to inspect the properties, telling the I-Team, "nine people died and 30 people are in the hospital in this day and age, that is not acceptable. We are in Massachusetts can and must do better. This just indicates the need for enhanced transparency –these people who own these homes need to be held accountable."