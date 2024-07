Brissett, Maye and Patriots quarterbacks had the spotlight on Day 3 of training camp It was all about Patriots quarterbacks on Friday, as Jacoby Brissett, Drake Maye, Bailey Zappe, and Joe Milton all took the field -- and spoke at the podium -- on Day 3 of Pats training camp. Dan Roche and Nick Giovanni discuss some big throws by Maye and Milton, mistakes by the rookies, and the leadership of Brissett.