Matthew Judon will reportedly practice while contract talks with Patriots continue

FOXBORO -- Matthew Judon did not receive the contract extension he wants from the Patriots ahead of training camp, but that will not keep the star pass rusher off the practice field in Foxboro. Judon and his red sleeves will out there on Wednesday, as he plans to participate in training camp practices while the two sides continue contract negotiations, according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

"I'm told #Patriots LB Matt Judon is currently planning to participate in practice while talks continue over his contract, per source," Anderson posted on X Wednesday morning ahead of New England's first practice of training camp. "Last season Judon reportedly limited himself in training camp while awaiting a financial adjustment to his contractual terms, at the time."

Judon reported to camp on Tuesday, but is still looking for a raise as he's set to make just $6.5 million in the final year of his contract with the Patriots. Earlier this month, Henry McKenna of Fox Sports reported that the two sides were not close on a new contract.

Judon fired back at Greg Bedard at the Boston Sports Journal a few weeks ago, after the writer reported that Judon was "not going to play under his current contract."

"Before yall get on my ass I didn't say that," Judon posted to X. "At all don't let them make me the villain."

Judon was limited to just four games last season after he suffered a torn biceps in Week 4. The Patriots likely want to get a look at Judon's health before considering signing him to an extension, so we'll see if something comes to fruition in the coming weeks.

Judon has been big on the New England defense since signing as a free agent in 2021, racking up 12.5 sacks in his first season with the team before surpassing that number with 15.5 sacks in 2022.