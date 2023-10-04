COVID concerns even with negative tests? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

Why are some COVID cases more serious than others?

Why are some COVID cases more serious than others?

Why are some COVID cases more serious than others?

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest questions on COVID. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).

Lois writes, "I developed a mild cough and tested negative for COVID at home. Regretfully, I went to religious services without a mask. I woke up the next day with a fever and exhaustion. I tested negative again. I finally went to an urgent care that evening where a PCR test came back positive. How common is that?"

A PCR test performed at a clinic or in a pharmacy is much better at detecting the virus than the test kits we have at home. If you develop symptoms, like a cough, stuffy nose, body aches, or fever, it may take a few days for a home test to turn positive. That's why it's recommended that if you think you could have COVID and your initial test is negative, test again in 48 hours and wear a mask around others in the meantime.

Related: Can't find your COVID vaccination card?

Maria in South Carolina says, "I had COVID symptoms for three weeks beginning in early September with cough, fever, and loss of taste and smell. I'm now having a sore throat, swollen glands, ear pain, and tooth pain, but only on the right side. Could this be COVID again?"

It sounds like you may have a new ailment and not a recurrence of COVID. You're unlikely to get COVID again within three months of having an infection. There are many other viruses that can cause sore throat but you also could have a sinus infection, a dental infection, or even strep throat. Get seen by a medical professional who can help distinguish between these conditions.

Related: Concerns about new COVID-19 vaccine?

Lilian on Facebook asks, "My last COVID booster shot was in June. When can I get the newest shot that's out now?"

You should wait at least two months between boosters but since it's been more than three months, go ahead and get it now.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.