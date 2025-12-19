Brown University community says it is ready to begin processing tragedy after shooter is found dead

After a six-day manhunt that ended in Claudio Manuel Neves Valente taking his own life, the Brown University community feels ready to begin processing the tragedy.

"I think it will bring people closer. I wonder what it will bring the families," Brown University student Nishant Jayachandran said.

"I am glad that the killer is no longer out there. I hope people can walk a little bit safer," Brown University student Nishant Jayachandran said.

Haten Muhamed is a PHD student and was on the third floor of the Barus and Holley building during the mass shooting that killed two students and injured nine. The shooting rocked the tight-knit Brown University community after the gunman escaped, killed MIT professor Nuno Loureiro, and led police on a manhunt that eventually took them to Salem, New Hampshire where they found Valente's body in a storage unit.

"I guess he got what he deserved. I also feel safe like I can go anywhere. I can just process my life one more time," Muhamed said.

Physics student Anne Clark is frequently in that area of campus and even in the same building. She said that she has class there in January and is already expecting it to be a hard day.

"The building is tainted, the school is tainted, and this is something that I think, just finding the guy who did it isn't going to change that. Everything is done, and so I do feel some peace knowing that there is no longer a mass murderer on the loose," she said.

Memorial set up to remember Brown University victims

A memorial was set up on campus to honor the victims, and despite the rain on Friday, people left flowers and stood in moments of silence.

Victoria Antonetti fought back tears as she visited the ever-growing memorial. She is a graduate student and the vice president of the student worker union on campus.

"Right now, I am trying to process the anger. I feel really angry that a country could let our young people continue to die this way. I don't know what to do as an educator. I just don't know how to keep students safe, and that's part of my job," she cried. "I don't know if I can say closure just because this could happen again."

The student body is set to return to campus after the winter holidays.

"I think we're mourning right now. And also figuring out how do we make a change because we don't want our fellow students, their tragedy to just be another blip in the news cycle that is mass shootings on campuses," Antonetti said.