Active shooter reported at Brown University in Rhode Island

An active shooter was reported near Brown University's campus in Rhode Island, the university said Saturday. The suspect is still at large, officials said.

The university's alert told students to lock doors, silence phones and stay hidden until further notice.

In an earlier alert, the university said a person was in custody.

"There is currently heavy Providence Police and Fire presence on Hope Street near Brown University," the Providence Police Department said in a social media post. "Please exercise caution and avoid this area until further notice."

