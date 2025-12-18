Brown and MIT manhunt live updates as sources say shootings may be linked
What to know about the investigations into the Brown University shooting and the killing of an MIT professor:
- An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in the Dec. 13 shooting on the Brown University campus in Providence, Rhode Island, that killed two students and wounded nine others, two law enforcement sources told CBS News. Multiple sources familiar with the investigation told CBS News earlier Thursday that a person of interest has been identified in the shooting.
- Law enforcement is investigating possible connections between the Brown University shooting and the Dec. 15 shooting death of 47-year-old Nuno Loureiro, an MIT professor, at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, multiple sources told CBS News.
- The Brown shooting occurred in the school's Barus & Holley engineering building during final exams. The shooting took place in a first-floor classroom where students were taking part in a study session.
- Prior to Thursday, investigators had struggled to obtain clear security images of the person of interest in the Brown University shooting, or determine his possible whereabouts in the wake of the shooting.
Murdered MIT professor remembered as a "brilliant scientist"
Nuno Loureiro, a nuclear science and engineering professor from Portugal, taught plasma physics at MIT and led its Plasma Science and Fusion Center.
The 47-year-old was found shot Monday night at his apartment in Brookline, Massachusetts. He died at a hospital the following day.
"Nuno was not only a brilliant scientist, he was a brilliant person," colleague Dennis Whyte said in an obituary published Tuesday by MIT. "He shone a bright light as a mentor, friend, teacher, colleague and leader and was universally admired for his articulate, compassionate manner. His loss is immeasurable to our community at the PSFC, NSE and MIT, and around the entire fusion and plasma research world."
Authorities are investigating his death as a homicide.
Search on for suspect, rented vehicle in Brown University shooting, sources say
Investigators are searching for a suspect in the Brown University shooting and a car that the person is believed to have rented, according to multiple law enforcement sources.
Authorities believe the rented vehicle is the same make and model of a car that was also detected in the vicinity of the apartment of MIT professor Nuno Loureiro, who was shot at his residence on Monday and died in a hospital the following day, the sources said.