Brown University shooting victims identified as Ella Cook, Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov

The two people who were killed in a shooting at Brown University on Saturday have been identified as students Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov.

The shooting took place in a classroom on the university's campus in Rhode Island on Saturday evening, according to authorities. At least nine other people were wounded.

A suspect has not been identified as of Monday morning, although the school said in a statement that "local police have advised they do not believe there is any immediate threat to Brown or the local community."

Ella Cook

Cook was a sophomore from Alabama, the state's Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth said in a post on X. She was vice president of Brown's College Republicans, according to the College Republicans of America.

"Ella was a devoted Christian and a committed conservative who represented the very best of Alabama," Ainsworth said. "A bright future was ended much too soon."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X, "There are no words. Thinking of her family and friends, especially her parents. God please bless them."

Official Statement on the loss of Brown University College Republicans Vice President, Ella Cook. pic.twitter.com/IJoQsvyOsI — College Republicans of America (@uscollegegop) December 15, 2025

CBS affiliate WIAT reports that Cook was a member of Cathedral Church of the Advent in Birmingham, which confirmed in its service on Sunday that she died in the shooting.

"She was an incredibly grounded and generous and faithful bright light, here at the Advent for many years as she was engaged and involved in our worship and our community," a spokesperson at the church said, according to the station.

Sen. Katie Boyd Britt said she and her husband Wesley "join the Mountain Brook community and all of Alabama in mourning the heartbreaking loss of one of our own." Mountain Brook is a suburb of Birmingham.

Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov

The American Uzbekistan Association said in a post on social media that Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov was killed in the shooting.

"MukhammadAziz was known for his sharp intellect, kind heart, and quiet willingness to help anyone in need," the organization said. "He carried himself with humility and compassion, earning the respect and affection of those around him. His curiosity, discipline, and generosity reflected both his character and the values of the community that raised him."

"He had a future filled with promise, and his life was cut short far too soon," it said. "His passing has left an immeasurable void in the hearts of his family, friends, classmates, and the broader Uzbek American community."

His roommate said he was was studying neuroscience and was extremely smart. He also described his friend as a "ball of joy."

"He was kind. He reached out to me as soon as we got roommate assignments," freshman Khimari Manns told CBS News Boston. "Most importantly, he was just present. Whatever you asked him to do, he was always there for you," he said.

"What I do know is that Brown is grieving. I am grieving," Manns said. "The loss of him will be felt throughout this community. His soul truly did reverberate throughout the community."

The U.S. Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Jonathan Henick, called Umurzokov's death tragic and said he was deeply saddened.

"We extend our sincere condolences to Mr. Umurzokov's family, friends, and fellow students and mourn the loss of his bright future," Henick said in a statement.