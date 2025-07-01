Weather forecast maps for Boston area show storms could bring downpours today

The WBZ weather team is declaring a NEXT Weather Alert for the Boston area today. We don't expect a major severe weather day but, there will likely be some scattered downpours later in Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The Storms Prediction Center has placed all of southern New England in a "marginal" risk for severe weather today.

This is the lowest category (1 of 5) that the center issues.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

In addition, the center issued a 5% risk for damaging winds within any thunderstorms that form today.

Boston weather today

There could be a few widely scattered downpours as early as 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. this afternoon.

The greatest risk comes between 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. this evening. This is when many models show a cluster of storms moving from west to east across the state.

The main concern would be for some locally heavy downpours along with some occasional lightning. There is a smaller chance of some isolated wind damage or hail.

Again, we do not anticipate a major severe weather outbreak today. We would urge you to stay tuned to the latest forecast and keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor plans this evening.

Massachusetts Weather Radar

July 4th forecast

Looking ahead a few days to the 4th of July: For the most part, it is a near perfect weather forecast.

The humidity from the next few days will be gone, leaving a very comfortable airmass in its place.

The day will start with wall-to-wall sunshine and temperatures in the 70s by late morning and noon.

The air well above our heads will be a bit unstable on Friday so, there will likely be some clouds popping up during the afternoon.

There is a very slight risk of an isolated, pop-up shower at some point in the afternoon or evening. This is not something to necessarily focus on as the chance is very low.

Highs will rise into the low 80s during the afternoon.

For fireworks displays at night, the skies will be mainly clear, and temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s and low 70s.