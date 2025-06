Where to watch fireworks near me? Boston area's 4th of July 2025 celebrations schedule

Boston isn't the only place to find 4th of July fireworks in 2025. There are several displays in eastern and central Massachusetts before, during and after the holiday.

You can see the complete list below. If you know of a confirmed fireworks display that is not listed, please email newstips@cbsboston.com.

Town Date Location Time Framingham June 27 Farm Pond Dusk Braintree June 28 Braintree High School 9:30 p.m. Halifax June 28 Behind Halifax Elementary School 5 p.m. Hanover June 28 B. Everett Hall Field 9:15 p.m. Milton June 28 Hutchinson's Field 9:45 p.m. Pepperell June 28 Varnum Brook Elementary School Dusk Wilmington June 28 Town Common 9 p.m. Canton June 29 Irish Cultural Centre 9 p.m. Sandwich June 29 Wing School 9 p.m. Haverhill July 1 Riverside Park 9 p.m. Worcester July 1 (rain date July 2) Cristoforo Columbo Park 9:30 p.m. Chatham July 2 Veterans Field 9 p.m. Hingham July 2 (Drone show) Hingham Bathing Beach Dusk Lexington July 2 Worthen Road 9:30 p.m. Orleans July 2 Rock Harbor Dusk Attleboro July 3 Hayward Field 9 p.m. Fitchburg July 3 Rollstone Hill 9:30 p.m. Freetown July 3 Hathaway Park Dusk Lawrence July 3 (rain date July 6) Veterans Memorial Stadium Dusk Needham July 3 Memorial Park Dusk New Bedford July 3 New Bedford Harbor Dusk Rutland July 3 Memorial Field 9:20 p.m. Sharon July 3 (rain date July 6) Veterans Memorial Park Beach 9:15 p.m. Walpole July 3 Town Center 9:30 p.m. Weymouth July 3 George Lane Beach/Wessagusset Beach 9:30 p.m. Acton July 4 Nara Park 9:30 p.m. Amesbury July 4 Woodsom Farm 9 p.m. Beverly July 4 West Beach 9 p.m. Boston July 4 Esplanade 9:40 p.m. Edgartown July 4 Edgartown Harbor Dusk Falmouth July 4 Falmouth Heights Beach 9 p.m. Lowell July 4 (rain date July 5) LeLacheur Park 9 p.m. Marblehead July 4 Marblehead Harbor Dusk Nantucket July 4 Jetties Beach 9 p.m. Newton July 4 Albemarle Field 9:10 p.m. Plymouth July 4 (rain date July 13) Pilgrim Memorial State Park 9:15 p.m. Provincetown July 4 MacMillan Pier Dusk Salem July 4 Derby Wharf Dusk Salisbury July 4 Salisbury Beach 10:15 p.m. Wakefield July 4 Lake Quannapowitt 9:30 p.m. Franklin July 5 Franklin High School 10 p.m. Milford July 5 (rain date July 11) Plains Park 9:30 p.m. North Andover July 6 North Andover Middle School 9 p.m. Groton July 7 Town Field Dusk Uxbridge July 12 (rain date July 13) McCloskey Field 9:15 p.m.